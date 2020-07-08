365 Palm Tree Rd

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Pets welcome. Available for immediate move-in. One-of-a-kind island style hideaway perfectly located East of Penman in highly desirable Jacksonville Beach. Video tour available. Over the past few months, this property has undergone a major renovation to become the ultimate beachside oasis. Washer and dryer included. Enjoy newly remodeled kitchen, new HVAC, new electrical, new flooring, new plumbing, newly renovated bathroom, and more.

