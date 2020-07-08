365 Palm Tree Rd

Amenities
Beach House Utilities Included! - Property Id: 271948
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Pets welcome. Available for immediate move-in. One-of-a-kind island style hideaway perfectly located East of Penman in highly desirable Jacksonville Beach. Video tour available. Over the past few months, this property has undergone a major renovation to become the ultimate beachside oasis. Washer and dryer included. Enjoy newly remodeled kitchen, new HVAC, new electrical, new flooring, new plumbing, newly renovated bathroom, and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271948
Property Id 271948
(RLNE5746751)