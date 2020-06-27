All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT

3360 Whippoorwill Court · No Longer Available
Location

3360 Whippoorwill Court, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
JUST A BIKE RIDE TO THE BEACH!!! Nestled on a quaint cul-de-sac, in gated community, this Beautiful home features a Bright & Open Floor Plan, Neutral Colors, Bamboo Floors in Dining, Great Room, Master & Halls, Updated Lighting, Maple Kitchen Cabinets, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen & Baths, Updated Master Shower with Pebble Shower floor, New Tile & Seamless Glass Surround , Screened Porch fronts tranquil lagoon, Dining Room Features Chair Rail Molding, Walk-in closets in All Bedrooms. Great Storage in Laundry Room, Gate sticker for car is $10/each. Tenants responsibility. *** Yard Maintenance is Included in Rent as well as interior Pest Control***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT have any available units?
3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT have?
Some of 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT currently offering any rent specials?
3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT pet-friendly?
No, 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT offer parking?
No, 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT does not offer parking.
Does 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT have a pool?
Yes, 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT has a pool.
Does 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT have accessible units?
No, 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
