3360 WHIPPOORWILL CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

JUST A BIKE RIDE TO THE BEACH!!! Nestled on a quaint cul-de-sac, in gated community, this Beautiful home features a Bright & Open Floor Plan, Neutral Colors, Bamboo Floors in Dining, Great Room, Master & Halls, Updated Lighting, Maple Kitchen Cabinets, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen & Baths, Updated Master Shower with Pebble Shower floor, New Tile & Seamless Glass Surround , Screened Porch fronts tranquil lagoon, Dining Room Features Chair Rail Molding, Walk-in closets in All Bedrooms. Great Storage in Laundry Room, Gate sticker for car is $10/each. Tenants responsibility. *** Yard Maintenance is Included in Rent as well as interior Pest Control***