All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 2650 ALMONASTER ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
2650 ALMONASTER ST
Last updated March 19 2020 at 12:12 PM

2650 ALMONASTER ST

2650 Almonaster Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2650 Almonaster Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
new construction
LIVE AT THE BEACH! Just minutes away from the shore, this end unit, newly constructed, town home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, a screened lanai, a private fenced in yard, and an attached garage. You will love the open floor plan with a chef's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and granite counter tops. The elegant wood stairs lead to the over-sized owner's suite with a walk in closet and a luxurious master bath which includes a rain shower and a separate claw foot tub. Also on this level are 2 additional bedrooms with a full bathroom to share. The private 3rd floor level is perfect for another master suite, guest suite, or bonus room and includes its own full bathroom. You will love all the space this home offers! Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 ALMONASTER ST have any available units?
2650 ALMONASTER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2650 ALMONASTER ST have?
Some of 2650 ALMONASTER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 ALMONASTER ST currently offering any rent specials?
2650 ALMONASTER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 ALMONASTER ST pet-friendly?
No, 2650 ALMONASTER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 2650 ALMONASTER ST offer parking?
Yes, 2650 ALMONASTER ST offers parking.
Does 2650 ALMONASTER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 ALMONASTER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 ALMONASTER ST have a pool?
No, 2650 ALMONASTER ST does not have a pool.
Does 2650 ALMONASTER ST have accessible units?
No, 2650 ALMONASTER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 ALMONASTER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 ALMONASTER ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 ALMONASTER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2650 ALMONASTER ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville