2650 ALMONASTER ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

LIVE AT THE BEACH! Just minutes away from the shore, this end unit, newly constructed, town home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, a screened lanai, a private fenced in yard, and an attached garage. You will love the open floor plan with a chef's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and granite counter tops. The elegant wood stairs lead to the over-sized owner's suite with a walk in closet and a luxurious master bath which includes a rain shower and a separate claw foot tub. Also on this level are 2 additional bedrooms with a full bathroom to share. The private 3rd floor level is perfect for another master suite, guest suite, or bonus room and includes its own full bathroom. You will love all the space this home offers! Make your appointment today!