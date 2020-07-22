All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated December 2 2019 at 6:01 PM

2572 ST JOHNS BLVD

2572 Saint Johns Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2572 Saint Johns Boulevard, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Live at the beach! 4 bed/2.5 bath 2-story home located in desirable south Jax Beach, walking distance to South Beach Park. Lawncare included! Split bedroom floorpan with owner's suite downstairs and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, food prep island with sink, and stainless appliances. Owner's suite boasts dual vanities, walk-in shower, and garden tub. Bright and open floorpan with smooth vaulted ceilings. Bonus loft area upstairs can be used as lounge area or office/desk space. Jack & Jill bathroom connects two of the secondary bedrooms upstairs. Exterior shower to rinse off after beach days! Easy access to shopping, JTB and short bike ride to the beach. Washer/Dryer provided in as-is condition. Available mid-December.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD have any available units?
2572 ST JOHNS BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD have?
Some of 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2572 ST JOHNS BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD offers parking.
Does 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD have a pool?
No, 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2572 ST JOHNS BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
