2572 ST JOHNS BLVD

Live at the beach! 4 bed/2.5 bath 2-story home located in desirable south Jax Beach, walking distance to South Beach Park. Lawncare included! Split bedroom floorpan with owner's suite downstairs and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, food prep island with sink, and stainless appliances. Owner's suite boasts dual vanities, walk-in shower, and garden tub. Bright and open floorpan with smooth vaulted ceilings. Bonus loft area upstairs can be used as lounge area or office/desk space. Jack & Jill bathroom connects two of the secondary bedrooms upstairs. Exterior shower to rinse off after beach days! Easy access to shopping, JTB and short bike ride to the beach. Washer/Dryer provided in as-is condition. Available mid-December.