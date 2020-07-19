2360 BEACH BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Live like you are on vacation every day. This town house offers that. Unobstructed views of the intracoastal waterway and your own shared dock. This 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home lives large. Master bedroom on the first floor and a master upstairs, with additional living area upstairs as well. Custom wood cabinets in the kitchen, topped off with quartz counter tops and finished with subway tile back splash. Beautiful wood floors though out make it easy to maintain. Sit on your dock and watch the beautiful sunsets, walk to restaurants, or ride your bide to the beach, or jump on your boat and enjoy the intracoastal. You can do it all.