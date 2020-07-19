All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
2360 BEACH BLVD

2360 Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2360 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Live like you are on vacation every day. This town house offers that. Unobstructed views of the intracoastal waterway and your own shared dock. This 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home lives large. Master bedroom on the first floor and a master upstairs, with additional living area upstairs as well. Custom wood cabinets in the kitchen, topped off with quartz counter tops and finished with subway tile back splash. Beautiful wood floors though out make it easy to maintain. Sit on your dock and watch the beautiful sunsets, walk to restaurants, or ride your bide to the beach, or jump on your boat and enjoy the intracoastal. You can do it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 BEACH BLVD have any available units?
2360 BEACH BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2360 BEACH BLVD have?
Some of 2360 BEACH BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 BEACH BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2360 BEACH BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 BEACH BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2360 BEACH BLVD is not pet friendly.
Does 2360 BEACH BLVD offer parking?
No, 2360 BEACH BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2360 BEACH BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 BEACH BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 BEACH BLVD have a pool?
No, 2360 BEACH BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2360 BEACH BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2360 BEACH BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 BEACH BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 BEACH BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 BEACH BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2360 BEACH BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
