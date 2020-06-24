All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD

2337 Costa Verde Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2337 Costa Verde Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
internet access
COMPLETELY REMODELED - FURNISHED - OCEAN VIEW Condo in the beach front community of Vista Del Mar!!This well appointed home is located on the third floor of this beach-front condominium on Jacksonville Beach. Whether you want to relax by the indoor or outdoor pool, on your private balcony overlooking the well manicured courtyard and Jacksonville Beach, or on the beach itself this home at Vista Del Mar is the place for you! This home features Spanish-style architecture. This unit has just be remodeled with a whole new kitchen, upgraded vanities in both bathrooms and gorgeous laminate wood flooring throughout the condo! This unit has a large patio overlooking the courtyard and ocean views. The rate includes the furnishings, cable, internet water and sewer. Tenant pays for electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD have any available units?
2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD have?
Some of 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD offers parking.
Does 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD has a pool.
Does 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
