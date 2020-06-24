2337 COSTA VERDE BLVD

Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED - FURNISHED - OCEAN VIEW Condo in the beach front community of Vista Del Mar!!This well appointed home is located on the third floor of this beach-front condominium on Jacksonville Beach. Whether you want to relax by the indoor or outdoor pool, on your private balcony overlooking the well manicured courtyard and Jacksonville Beach, or on the beach itself this home at Vista Del Mar is the place for you! This home features Spanish-style architecture. This unit has just be remodeled with a whole new kitchen, upgraded vanities in both bathrooms and gorgeous laminate wood flooring throughout the condo! This unit has a large patio overlooking the courtyard and ocean views. The rate includes the furnishings, cable, internet water and sewer. Tenant pays for electric.