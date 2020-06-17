All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:20 PM

2008 OCEAN FRONT S

2008 Ocean Drive South · (904) 614-8680
Location

2008 Ocean Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this property will not be shown per the occupant's request.Fully remodeled OCEANFRONT townhome in south Jax Beach! This three-story townhome has features you won't find in most oceanfront rentals, including convenient parking right outside your front door, ample storage, and a walk-out patio straight to the dunes. Living room features a generously sized second story balcony with unmatched views of the ocean. Owner's suite has floor-to-ceiling windows offering picturesque ocean views from every angle. All bedrooms are located on the 3rd floor. Townhome has been completely remodeled including beautifully upgraded bathrooms and kitchen. Washer/Dryer provided in ''as-is'' condition. Pets welcome subject to

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 OCEAN FRONT S have any available units?
2008 OCEAN FRONT S has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2008 OCEAN FRONT S have?
Some of 2008 OCEAN FRONT S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 OCEAN FRONT S currently offering any rent specials?
2008 OCEAN FRONT S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 OCEAN FRONT S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 OCEAN FRONT S is pet friendly.
Does 2008 OCEAN FRONT S offer parking?
Yes, 2008 OCEAN FRONT S does offer parking.
Does 2008 OCEAN FRONT S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 OCEAN FRONT S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 OCEAN FRONT S have a pool?
No, 2008 OCEAN FRONT S does not have a pool.
Does 2008 OCEAN FRONT S have accessible units?
No, 2008 OCEAN FRONT S does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 OCEAN FRONT S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 OCEAN FRONT S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 OCEAN FRONT S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 OCEAN FRONT S does not have units with air conditioning.
