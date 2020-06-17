2008 OCEAN FRONT S

Amenities

Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this property will not be shown per the occupant's request.Fully remodeled OCEANFRONT townhome in south Jax Beach! This three-story townhome has features you won't find in most oceanfront rentals, including convenient parking right outside your front door, ample storage, and a walk-out patio straight to the dunes. Living room features a generously sized second story balcony with unmatched views of the ocean. Owner's suite has floor-to-ceiling windows offering picturesque ocean views from every angle. All bedrooms are located on the 3rd floor. Townhome has been completely remodeled including beautifully upgraded bathrooms and kitchen. Washer/Dryer provided in ''as-is'' condition. Pets welcome subject to