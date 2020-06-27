All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
1672 Blue Heron Ln
1672 Blue Heron Ln

1672 Blue Heron Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1672 Blue Heron Lane, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Coming Soon 7/19! Extravagant 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in the prestigious Sanctuary community! Boasting 1,935 sq feet of living space, you won't want to miss this hidden gem. This gated, secluded community offers tennis courts, reserve nature trails, pool center with pier overlooking Lake Ibis with breathtaking views. Pets under 25lbs considered with Non-refundable Pet Fee and monthly Pet Rent (PER PET). Max 2. Breed restrictions apply. Resident Benefit package: $26/month. Renter's Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
