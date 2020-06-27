1672 Blue Heron Ln

Amenities

Coming Soon 7/19! Extravagant 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in the prestigious Sanctuary community! Boasting 1,935 sq feet of living space, you won't want to miss this hidden gem. This gated, secluded community offers tennis courts, reserve nature trails, pool center with pier overlooking Lake Ibis with breathtaking views. Pets under 25lbs considered with Non-refundable Pet Fee and monthly Pet Rent (PER PET). Max 2. Breed restrictions apply. Resident Benefit package: $26/month. Renter's Insurance Required