1664 11th St S

Amenities
This property (left half of duplex) on a corner lot offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a loft and lots of closet space. One of the bedrooms and a full bath are downstairs. The master and 2nd bedroom upstairs each have a private bath. The kitchen has new stainless appliances, lots of cabinets, counter space and tile back splash. Two car garage and driveway for off-street parking. The exterior storage closet by the front door is handy for beach items. Washer & dryer are for tenant convenience.No repairs to be made by owner. Laundry is in the garage. Lawn/shrub maintenance is included. Tenant pays $100 processing fee at lease signing. Application is $60 per person anyone 18 and over.