Jacksonville Beach, FL
1664 11th St S
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:36 AM

1664 11th St S

1664 11th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1664 11th Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property (left half of duplex) on a corner lot offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a loft and lots of closet space. One of the bedrooms and a full bath are downstairs. The master and 2nd bedroom upstairs each have a private bath. The kitchen has new stainless appliances, lots of cabinets, counter space and tile back splash. Two car garage and driveway for off-street parking. The exterior storage closet by the front door is handy for beach items. Washer & dryer are for tenant convenience.No repairs to be made by owner. Laundry is in the garage. Lawn/shrub maintenance is included. Tenant pays $100 processing fee at lease signing. Application is $60 per person anyone 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1664 11th St S have any available units?
1664 11th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1664 11th St S have?
Some of 1664 11th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1664 11th St S currently offering any rent specials?
1664 11th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1664 11th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1664 11th St S is pet friendly.
Does 1664 11th St S offer parking?
Yes, 1664 11th St S offers parking.
Does 1664 11th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1664 11th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1664 11th St S have a pool?
No, 1664 11th St S does not have a pool.
Does 1664 11th St S have accessible units?
No, 1664 11th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 1664 11th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1664 11th St S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1664 11th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1664 11th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
