Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1629 EVANS DR S

1629 Evans Drive South · (904) 570-1704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1629 Evans Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Bring your bike! You will be less than a mile from the beach! Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Owners suite has shower, no tub. Carpet in the bedrooms, tile and wood in common areas. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar in kitchen. Elementary school is a block away. South Beach Park is a half mile away! What a great location, close to schools, parks, beach, shopping, you name it! Call today, this one will go quickly! Pets limited with approval and non refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1629 EVANS DR S have any available units?
1629 EVANS DR S has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1629 EVANS DR S have?
Some of 1629 EVANS DR S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 EVANS DR S currently offering any rent specials?
1629 EVANS DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 EVANS DR S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 EVANS DR S is pet friendly.
Does 1629 EVANS DR S offer parking?
Yes, 1629 EVANS DR S offers parking.
Does 1629 EVANS DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 EVANS DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 EVANS DR S have a pool?
No, 1629 EVANS DR S does not have a pool.
Does 1629 EVANS DR S have accessible units?
No, 1629 EVANS DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 EVANS DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 EVANS DR S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1629 EVANS DR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1629 EVANS DR S does not have units with air conditioning.

