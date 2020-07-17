1629 EVANS DR S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Bring your bike! You will be less than a mile from the beach! Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Owners suite has shower, no tub. Carpet in the bedrooms, tile and wood in common areas. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar in kitchen. Elementary school is a block away. South Beach Park is a half mile away! What a great location, close to schools, parks, beach, shopping, you name it! Call today, this one will go quickly! Pets limited with approval and non refundable pet fee.