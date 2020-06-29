1256 PALM CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included garage gym microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Furnished Corporate Rental....Currently rented through April 2020.....Nicely appointed family home located in Jacksonville Beach Florida, this home features a first floor master suite. Downstairs features open concept living, dining and kitchen and opens out to well appointed backyard retreat. Two additional bedrooms, one with ensuite bath and an exercise room round out the upstairs. Located in a quiet residential area in Jacksonville Beach, this home is less than 1 mile to the Atlantic Ocean beach accesses. This home is best suited for corporate rentals, hospital patients needing extended stays, or for relocation rentals wanting to explore the area. Lease term is a minimum of 1 month. All utilities included with cap on electricity and water. This home cannot be unfurnished.