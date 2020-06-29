All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
1256 PALM CIR
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

1256 PALM CIR

1256 Palm Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1256 Palm Circle, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Furnished Corporate Rental....Currently rented through April 2020.....Nicely appointed family home located in Jacksonville Beach Florida, this home features a first floor master suite. Downstairs features open concept living, dining and kitchen and opens out to well appointed backyard retreat. Two additional bedrooms, one with ensuite bath and an exercise room round out the upstairs. Located in a quiet residential area in Jacksonville Beach, this home is less than 1 mile to the Atlantic Ocean beach accesses. This home is best suited for corporate rentals, hospital patients needing extended stays, or for relocation rentals wanting to explore the area. Lease term is a minimum of 1 month. All utilities included with cap on electricity and water. This home cannot be unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 PALM CIR have any available units?
1256 PALM CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1256 PALM CIR have?
Some of 1256 PALM CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 PALM CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1256 PALM CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 PALM CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1256 PALM CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1256 PALM CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1256 PALM CIR offers parking.
Does 1256 PALM CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1256 PALM CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 PALM CIR have a pool?
No, 1256 PALM CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1256 PALM CIR have accessible units?
No, 1256 PALM CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 PALM CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1256 PALM CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1256 PALM CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1256 PALM CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
