Jacksonville Beach, FL
123 13TH AVE N
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:11 PM

123 13TH AVE N

123 13th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Jacksonville Beach
Location

123 13th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Completely remodeled with top of the line appliances and tiile throughout downstairs living area. Great attention to detail with upgraded light fixtures, nest thermostat. Nice hall closet and storage under the stairs with large open living and dining combo. Granite in kitchen with stainless appliances and oversized washing machine and dryer. 1/2 bath downstairs for guests and fenced in patio for grilling and relaxing. Upstairs two nice sized bedrooms with upgraded tiled and glass shower and sit down vanity area. French door go out to balcony upstairs just one block to the beach. You wont be dissapointed in this beachy TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

