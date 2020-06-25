123 13TH AVE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Completely remodeled with top of the line appliances and tiile throughout downstairs living area. Great attention to detail with upgraded light fixtures, nest thermostat. Nice hall closet and storage under the stairs with large open living and dining combo. Granite in kitchen with stainless appliances and oversized washing machine and dryer. 1/2 bath downstairs for guests and fenced in patio for grilling and relaxing. Upstairs two nice sized bedrooms with upgraded tiled and glass shower and sit down vanity area. French door go out to balcony upstairs just one block to the beach. You wont be dissapointed in this beachy TH.