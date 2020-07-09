122 10th Ave S 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool internet access

PRIVATE, PET FRIENY HIDDEN GEM 1/2 BLOCK TO THE OCEAN WITH POOL, FENCED COURTYARD AND MANY EXTRA FEATURES......... LARGE 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment in South Jax Beach. GROUND Floor unit with direct access to a GREAT IN-GROUND POOL and Fenced Courtyard. Totally REDONE KITCHEN with eat in area. TILE floors throughout - Tile in kitchen and bath - NO carpet FREE - LAUNDRY ON SITE Available as soon as 6/1/2020. Monthly RENT is $1850 per month with a 12 month lease. INCLUDED with this apartment is your WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE, PEST CONTROL AND A/C FILTER EXCHANGE. THIS IS AT LEAST A $50 VALUE / MONTH - SO NET RENT = $1800 PER MONTH You purchase electricity and any home phone, internet connection and cable you desire.



(RLNE5783603)