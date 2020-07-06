1211 PENMAN RD

Amenities
Live at the Beach! New Completely remodeled Beach Bungalow in Jax Beach less than a mile from the ocean! Everything is NEW including the roof, AC, water heater, electrical, plumbing and addition of master suite. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths brand new kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. New tiled floors, new bathrooms with gorgeous tiled showers. Open concept kitchen/living room. Indoor Washer and Dryer.Fully fenced back yard with lawn care included! Short bike ride to restaurants, shopping and the beach! Perfect location!