Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Spacious and luxurious ocean view condo with large covered balcony. Features: Large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops that open to family room, Large bedrooms with full baths for each plus large walk-in closets. 9 ft. ceilings w/ 6'' crown molding. Each residence features beach level storage units and dedicated covered parking. Lush tropical landscaping and pool. Beach living without some of the maintenance problems living directly on the beach.