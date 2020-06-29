1107 23RD ST N

1107 North 23rd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Jacksonville Beach
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location, two story home with large Florida room across the back of home, eat in kitchen/family room. 3 full baths, gas fireplace, washer and gas dryer. Wood deck in back yard. Bike to beach or restaurantsRealtor is related to owner..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
