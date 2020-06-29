All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:24 PM

1107 23RD ST N

1107 North 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1107 North 23rd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
range
Great location, two story home with large Florida room across the back of home, eat in kitchen/family room. 3 full baths, gas fireplace, washer and gas dryer. Wood deck in back yard. Bike to beach or restaurantsRealtor is related to owner..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 23RD ST N have any available units?
1107 23RD ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1107 23RD ST N have?
Some of 1107 23RD ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 23RD ST N currently offering any rent specials?
1107 23RD ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 23RD ST N pet-friendly?
No, 1107 23RD ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1107 23RD ST N offer parking?
No, 1107 23RD ST N does not offer parking.
Does 1107 23RD ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 23RD ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 23RD ST N have a pool?
No, 1107 23RD ST N does not have a pool.
Does 1107 23RD ST N have accessible units?
No, 1107 23RD ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 23RD ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 23RD ST N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 23RD ST N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 23RD ST N does not have units with air conditioning.
