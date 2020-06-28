1107 1ST ST S

Amenities

Start you day with a great view of the ocean from your balcony or walk steps to the beach to watch the sunrise. Newly redone, furnished 2Bd/2Ba townhouse in Jacksonville Beach. Close to all the shopping, restaurants and entertainment Jax Beach has to offer. 1st level garage parking directly under the unit for 2 vehicles. Spacious, private master with ensuite bath on the 2nd floor. Large living space and fully equipped kitchen with washer/dryer combo. WiFi and upgraded cable TV included.