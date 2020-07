Amenities

Lagoon and pool views from this third floor condo at Ocean's Edge! Comes complete with all appliances, granite counters, and outside storage closet. Back stairway out to pool area and bike storage under stairs. Community features 24 hour fitness center, infinity edge pool, clubhouse, walking paths and close proximity to ocean. One assigned parking space by office and close to O building. Convenient to shops and restaurants etc. Will be vacated and cleaned 1st week of June.