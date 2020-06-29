102 JARDIN DE MER PL

Amenities

Spectacular condo at the beach, 3 large bedrooms with a open floor plan and cathedral ceilings. Jardin De Mer Condo located on the First floor. Unit has recently had new vinyl wood plank installed and paint, HVAC, French doors and appliances installed. Spacious unit with vaulted ceiling, fireplace in living room and interior laundry room. Porch off of the master bedroom includes a south westerly view. One garage space and one parking space included. Washer/Dryer included if needed. Great location for easy commute to downtown or Mayport Naval Base. Ride you bike to the beach, 1 minute from Jacksonville Beach Golf Course, fun restaurants walking distance - Taco Lu, Angie's Subs, Mojo's.