Jacksonville Beach, FL
102 JARDIN DE MER PL
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM

102 JARDIN DE MER PL

102 Jardin De Mer Pl · No Longer Available
Location

102 Jardin De Mer Pl, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular condo at the beach, 3 large bedrooms with a open floor plan and cathedral ceilings. Jardin De Mer Condo located on the First floor. Unit has recently had new vinyl wood plank installed and paint, HVAC, French doors and appliances installed. Spacious unit with vaulted ceiling, fireplace in living room and interior laundry room. Porch off of the master bedroom includes a south westerly view. One garage space and one parking space included. Washer/Dryer included if needed. Great location for easy commute to downtown or Mayport Naval Base. Ride you bike to the beach, 1 minute from Jacksonville Beach Golf Course, fun restaurants walking distance - Taco Lu, Angie's Subs, Mojo's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 JARDIN DE MER PL have any available units?
102 JARDIN DE MER PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 102 JARDIN DE MER PL have?
Some of 102 JARDIN DE MER PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 JARDIN DE MER PL currently offering any rent specials?
102 JARDIN DE MER PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 JARDIN DE MER PL pet-friendly?
No, 102 JARDIN DE MER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 102 JARDIN DE MER PL offer parking?
Yes, 102 JARDIN DE MER PL offers parking.
Does 102 JARDIN DE MER PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 JARDIN DE MER PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 JARDIN DE MER PL have a pool?
No, 102 JARDIN DE MER PL does not have a pool.
Does 102 JARDIN DE MER PL have accessible units?
No, 102 JARDIN DE MER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 102 JARDIN DE MER PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 JARDIN DE MER PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 JARDIN DE MER PL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 JARDIN DE MER PL has units with air conditioning.
