Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1057 Small Court
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:44 AM

1057 Small Court

1057 Small Court · (888) 534-1116
Location

1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Available June 1, 2020 for a short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short distance to the Beach and shopping! Newer carpet, new stainless steel appliances, new washer and dryer, newly remodeled bathroom, new water heater, new hurricane impact windows. The leather sofas are twin sleeper beds! Beautiful pool & tennis courts, so much to take advantage of! It has everything you would need to enjoy a care free Florida life style. Please call Kelly Rodano for your appointment to view, 321-960-7933. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Small Court have any available units?
1057 Small Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1057 Small Court have?
Some of 1057 Small Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 Small Court currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Small Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Small Court pet-friendly?
No, 1057 Small Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Harbour Beach.
Does 1057 Small Court offer parking?
Yes, 1057 Small Court does offer parking.
Does 1057 Small Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1057 Small Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Small Court have a pool?
Yes, 1057 Small Court has a pool.
Does 1057 Small Court have accessible units?
No, 1057 Small Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Small Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 Small Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 Small Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1057 Small Court does not have units with air conditioning.
