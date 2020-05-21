1057 Small Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Available June 1, 2020 for a short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short distance to the Beach and shopping! Newer carpet, new stainless steel appliances, new washer and dryer, newly remodeled bathroom, new water heater, new hurricane impact windows. The leather sofas are twin sleeper beds! Beautiful pool & tennis courts, so much to take advantage of! It has everything you would need to enjoy a care free Florida life style. Please call Kelly Rodano for your appointment to view, 321-960-7933. Thank you.