1052 Pinetree Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters all utils included garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Ideal Corporate rental! The ocean awaits! Come to your luxurious Florida vacation retreat! Enjoy this totally updated and tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home! New kitchen with granite, new bathrooms, new porcelain tile throughout, centrally air conditioned,new washer /dryer included. Fenced yard and steps to the Atlantic ocean! Live in style,comfort and quality! All utilities included. Convenient to shopping, Port Canaveral Cruise-ships, international airport, PAFB, and one hour to Disney World! Comfortably sleeps 6. Rental period is minimum of 6 month. Available July 1st.