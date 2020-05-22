1052 Pinetree Drive

Amenities
Ideal Corporate rental! The ocean awaits! Come to your luxurious Florida vacation retreat! Enjoy this totally updated and tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home! New kitchen with granite, new bathrooms, new porcelain tile throughout, centrally air conditioned,new washer /dryer included. Fenced yard and steps to the Atlantic ocean! Live in style,comfort and quality! All utilities included. Convenient to shopping, Port Canaveral Cruise-ships, international airport, PAFB, and one hour to Disney World! Comfortably sleeps 6. Rental period is minimum of 6 month. Available July 1st.