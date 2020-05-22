All apartments in Indian Harbour Beach
1052 Pinetree Drive
1052 Pinetree Drive

1052 Pine Tree Drive · (321) 752-5858
Location

1052 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1888 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Ideal Corporate rental! The ocean awaits! Come to your luxurious Florida vacation retreat! Enjoy this totally updated and tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home! New kitchen with granite, new bathrooms, new porcelain tile throughout, centrally air conditioned,new washer /dryer included. Fenced yard and steps to the Atlantic ocean! Live in style,comfort and quality! All utilities included. Convenient to shopping, Port Canaveral Cruise-ships, international airport, PAFB, and one hour to Disney World! Comfortably sleeps 6. Rental period is minimum of 6 month. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 Pinetree Drive have any available units?
1052 Pinetree Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1052 Pinetree Drive have?
Some of 1052 Pinetree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Pinetree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Pinetree Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 Pinetree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1052 Pinetree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Harbour Beach.
Does 1052 Pinetree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1052 Pinetree Drive does offer parking.
Does 1052 Pinetree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1052 Pinetree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 Pinetree Drive have a pool?
No, 1052 Pinetree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1052 Pinetree Drive have accessible units?
No, 1052 Pinetree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 Pinetree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1052 Pinetree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1052 Pinetree Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1052 Pinetree Drive has units with air conditioning.
