Hypoluxo, FL
110 Half Moon Circle
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

110 Half Moon Circle

110 Half Moon Circle
Location

110 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL 33462

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit E2 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
This spacious, stunning, fully renovated condo is very well-taken of and ready to move in with all appliances TV, landline, furniture, drapes, washer and dryer, ceiling fans, beach gear and kitchen utensils, included. Both bathrooms and the kitchen hve been fully renovated. Open concept kitchen, dining and living space: great for water view, spacious screened in patio with lounge chairs and outdoor table. Friendly community with walking trails along the Intracoastal. Parking and guest parking in gated community. Family friently. Pool and beach access, library, tennis, outdoor barbecue and other amenities included. Close to shops, I-95 and only 4 minutes away from the beach and the ocean. A small dog is allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Half Moon Circle have any available units?
110 Half Moon Circle has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Half Moon Circle have?
Some of 110 Half Moon Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Half Moon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
110 Half Moon Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Half Moon Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Half Moon Circle is pet friendly.
Does 110 Half Moon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 110 Half Moon Circle does offer parking.
Does 110 Half Moon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Half Moon Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Half Moon Circle have a pool?
Yes, 110 Half Moon Circle has a pool.
Does 110 Half Moon Circle have accessible units?
No, 110 Half Moon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Half Moon Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Half Moon Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Half Moon Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Half Moon Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
