110 Half Moon Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill guest parking tennis court

This spacious, stunning, fully renovated condo is very well-taken of and ready to move in with all appliances TV, landline, furniture, drapes, washer and dryer, ceiling fans, beach gear and kitchen utensils, included. Both bathrooms and the kitchen hve been fully renovated. Open concept kitchen, dining and living space: great for water view, spacious screened in patio with lounge chairs and outdoor table. Friendly community with walking trails along the Intracoastal. Parking and guest parking in gated community. Family friently. Pool and beach access, library, tennis, outdoor barbecue and other amenities included. Close to shops, I-95 and only 4 minutes away from the beach and the ocean. A small dog is allowed.