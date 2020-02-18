4132 HUNTERS PARK LANE

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom 2 and ½ bath townhome located in the heart of Hunter’s Creek. Prime location, walking distance of grocery stores, restaurants, bars, shopping, coffee shops, spas and many more amenities. You would never have to leave and who would want to? This townhome has a large front porch that leads into a large first floor living area with a dining area and cute kitchen with eating area. The first floor also has a ½ bath, laundry room and a huge covered back porch which is steps away from a spectacular community pool, playground area and covered pavilion. The upstairs has a full bath, master with en suite and two other bedrooms. Home can be rented with existing furniture or empty. Hunter’s Creek is located close to theme parks, airport and is known for its schools!