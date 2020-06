Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Make this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath rental house your home. This home features a nice backyard in one of the most desirable places to live in Hunters Creek. The home features tiled flooring throughout the entire first floor and laminated in the second floor. Enjoy the community pool and tennis courts. Just come home and relax. Hunters Creek was ranked as one of the Top Best communities by CNN Money Magazine. This home will not last! CALL NOW!