14037 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE

Amenities

walk in closets pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 Baths condo located near Hunter's Creek has a nice open floor plan with great lighting coming through the living and dining area. This condo features built-in shelves and breakfast bar along with great sized walk-in closets. This is a gated golf course community with access to the community pool and more!