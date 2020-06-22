14037 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837 Hunters Creek
Amenities
walk in closets
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 Baths condo located near Hunter's Creek has a nice open floor plan with great lighting coming through the living and dining area. This condo features built-in shelves and breakfast bar along with great sized walk-in closets. This is a gated golf course community with access to the community pool and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14037 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have any available units?
14037 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 14037 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 14037 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14037 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14037 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.