Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:16 AM

8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE

8214 Reynolds Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8214 Reynolds Drive, Hudson, FL 34667
Ravenswood Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Wow! Super clean 3/2/2 in Beacon Woods East. Features: brand new interior paint including ceilings, guest bath newly updated,
new laminate in all bedrooms, newer stainless kitchen appliance package, newer roof and air conditioning, newer window
treatments, fireplace and terrific sitting-hearth, split bedroom floor plan, window seat in living room, several built-ins, ceramic tile
where it counts, wood laminate in living and dining rooms,. There's also an inside laundry room, tiled screen porch in back, and
large 2-car garage. Rent includes use of community pool & recreational facilities, and lawn maintenance. Very convenient to
Regional Medical Center of Bayonet Point and Hudson Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE have any available units?
8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE have?
Some of 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

