8214 REYNOLDS DRIVE

Amenities
Wow! Super clean 3/2/2 in Beacon Woods East. Features: brand new interior paint including ceilings, guest bath newly updated,
new laminate in all bedrooms, newer stainless kitchen appliance package, newer roof and air conditioning, newer window
treatments, fireplace and terrific sitting-hearth, split bedroom floor plan, window seat in living room, several built-ins, ceramic tile
where it counts, wood laminate in living and dining rooms,. There's also an inside laundry room, tiled screen porch in back, and
large 2-car garage. Rent includes use of community pool & recreational facilities, and lawn maintenance. Very convenient to
Regional Medical Center of Bayonet Point and Hudson Beach.