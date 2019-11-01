All apartments in Hudson
Hudson, FL
14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE
14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE

14547 Potterton Circle · No Longer Available
Hudson
Apartments with Balconies
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

14547 Potterton Circle, Hudson, FL 34667

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Newer home located in a gated community with a community pool. New carpet and repaint of this beautiful house. Formal living and dining room, open kitchen, breakfast bar and eating area, the family room is adjacent. The master suite with a private bath and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms and a full bath between them. Indoor laundry room with access to the double car garage. Cover patio, yard maintenance included, weeding of the beds and trimming bushes are the tenant's responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE have any available units?
14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE have?
Some of 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14547 POTTERTON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
