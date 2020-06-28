All apartments in Hudson
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

13904 Berkowitz Ave

13904 Berkowitz Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13904 Berkowitz Avenue, Hudson, FL 34667
Hudson Beach Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Call Kim Bramer at 727-251-8407 for details. Piece of paradise awaits. Waterfront home with direct gulf access in the desirable waterfront community of Hudson Beach. Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car garage. Interior and exterior freshly painted. Home boasts granite counters, stainless appliances, real bamboo hardwood floors and vaulted pine ceiling with exposed beams, dining room, foyer, office/living room, newer guest bath. Master has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, bathroom with new vanity, back-splash and shower. Beautiful french doors in master bedroom overlooking the water. Back yard was completely gutted, installed pavers, boat lift, boat lift cover, dock that wraps around both sides of boat for easy cleaning, floating dock with ladder, fish table with flowing water, absolutely beautiful! White vinyl fence was installed one week ago. The roof, a/c and hot water heater are only 2 years young. The windows were all replaced 2 years ago as well. All new lighting, interior and exterior painted less than 8 months ago. Short walk to Hudson Beach, Sams Beach Bar located directly on the Gulf with spectacular views, Inn on the Gulf, Ollies and of course the ice cream shop is right around the corner. Hop on your boat, fish from your back yard or just kick back and enjoy the gulf breeze...come live the dream in this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13904 Berkowitz Ave have any available units?
13904 Berkowitz Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 13904 Berkowitz Ave have?
Some of 13904 Berkowitz Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13904 Berkowitz Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13904 Berkowitz Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13904 Berkowitz Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13904 Berkowitz Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13904 Berkowitz Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13904 Berkowitz Ave offers parking.
Does 13904 Berkowitz Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13904 Berkowitz Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13904 Berkowitz Ave have a pool?
No, 13904 Berkowitz Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13904 Berkowitz Ave have accessible units?
No, 13904 Berkowitz Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13904 Berkowitz Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13904 Berkowitz Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 13904 Berkowitz Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13904 Berkowitz Ave has units with air conditioning.
