13904 Berkowitz Ave

Call Kim Bramer at 727-251-8407 for details. Piece of paradise awaits. Waterfront home with direct gulf access in the desirable waterfront community of Hudson Beach. Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car garage. Interior and exterior freshly painted. Home boasts granite counters, stainless appliances, real bamboo hardwood floors and vaulted pine ceiling with exposed beams, dining room, foyer, office/living room, newer guest bath. Master has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, bathroom with new vanity, back-splash and shower. Beautiful french doors in master bedroom overlooking the water. Back yard was completely gutted, installed pavers, boat lift, boat lift cover, dock that wraps around both sides of boat for easy cleaning, floating dock with ladder, fish table with flowing water, absolutely beautiful! White vinyl fence was installed one week ago. The roof, a/c and hot water heater are only 2 years young. The windows were all replaced 2 years ago as well. All new lighting, interior and exterior painted less than 8 months ago. Short walk to Hudson Beach, Sams Beach Bar located directly on the Gulf with spectacular views, Inn on the Gulf, Ollies and of course the ice cream shop is right around the corner. Hop on your boat, fish from your back yard or just kick back and enjoy the gulf breeze...come live the dream in this beautiful home.