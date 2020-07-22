All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 8824 Danforth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
8824 Danforth Drive
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

8824 Danforth Drive

8824 Danforth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

8824 Danforth Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
8824 Danforth Drive Available 02/01/20 Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse in Windermere!! - Must see this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Lake Reams! Spacious living area leads back to kitchen/dining area with direct access to the fenced courtyard. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to the master suite complete with private bath. Additional bedroom is a great size! Conveniently located near Disney attractions, airport, and charming Downtown Windermere!! This property will be available mid February. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming soon!

WAIT LIST LINK - To add yourself to the wait list, click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8824-danforth-drive

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2259081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8824 Danforth Drive have any available units?
8824 Danforth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 8824 Danforth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8824 Danforth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8824 Danforth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8824 Danforth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8824 Danforth Drive offer parking?
No, 8824 Danforth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8824 Danforth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8824 Danforth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8824 Danforth Drive have a pool?
No, 8824 Danforth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8824 Danforth Drive have accessible units?
No, 8824 Danforth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8824 Danforth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8824 Danforth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8824 Danforth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8824 Danforth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHorizon West 2 Bedroom Apartments
Horizon West 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsHorizon West Apartments with Garages
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College