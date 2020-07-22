Amenities

8824 Danforth Drive Available 02/01/20 Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse in Windermere!! - Must see this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Lake Reams! Spacious living area leads back to kitchen/dining area with direct access to the fenced courtyard. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to the master suite complete with private bath. Additional bedroom is a great size! Conveniently located near Disney attractions, airport, and charming Downtown Windermere!! This property will be available mid February. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.



VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming soon!



WAIT LIST LINK - To add yourself to the wait list, click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8824-danforth-drive



HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



