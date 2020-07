Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room

NEW PRICE TO RENT QUICK, IT WILL NOT LAST AT THIS PRICE ... This home is ready to be rented. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, media room upstairs, large living room with pre wire for surround sound and it is walking distance from the publix shopping mall! 2 car garage and lake frontage. You cannot go wrong with this corner lot! Located in Windermere just minutes from night life and attractions. Come take a look, you won't be disappointed!

10714 Reams Rd , Windermere Trails