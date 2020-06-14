All apartments in Holmes Beach
Holmes Beach, FL
3601 E BAY DRIVE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

3601 E BAY DRIVE

3601 East Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3601 East Bay Drive, Holmes Beach, FL 34217

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
HOLMES BEACH WEEKLY RENTAL This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium is decorated in a beachy-chic style and sleeps 6. Sandy Point is located in a quiet, peaceful complex in the heart of Holmes Beach, which is the heart of Anna Maria Island. Nestled on Palma Sola Bay with views of the mangroves, the lanai provides a totally quiet, private area to view Florida wildlife and listen to the sounds of nature.

Just two blocks from the sugar sand beaches of Anna Maria Island, this location allows you to walk to the beach as well as shops and restaurants. This complex has a beautiful pool and we provide beach toys and all you need for a great beach vacation.

The living room has a 48" television in the living room and 32" television in master bedroom. This property also has full size stack-able washer and dryer for your convenience.

GREAT WEEKLY RATE $850.00 with a one week minimum. The monthly rate is $1,700 off season. Seasonal monthly rate is $3,500.
NO PETS Booked for December 2019, February and March of 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 E BAY DRIVE have any available units?
3601 E BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holmes Beach, FL.
What amenities does 3601 E BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 3601 E BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 E BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3601 E BAY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 E BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3601 E BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holmes Beach.
Does 3601 E BAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3601 E BAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3601 E BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3601 E BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 E BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3601 E BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3601 E BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3601 E BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 E BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 E BAY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3601 E BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3601 E BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
