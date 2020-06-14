3601 E BAY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

HOLMES BEACH WEEKLY RENTAL This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium is decorated in a beachy-chic style and sleeps 6. Sandy Point is located in a quiet, peaceful complex in the heart of Holmes Beach, which is the heart of Anna Maria Island. Nestled on Palma Sola Bay with views of the mangroves, the lanai provides a totally quiet, private area to view Florida wildlife and listen to the sounds of nature.



Just two blocks from the sugar sand beaches of Anna Maria Island, this location allows you to walk to the beach as well as shops and restaurants. This complex has a beautiful pool and we provide beach toys and all you need for a great beach vacation.



The living room has a 48" television in the living room and 32" television in master bedroom. This property also has full size stack-able washer and dryer for your convenience.



GREAT WEEKLY RATE $850.00 with a one week minimum. The monthly rate is $1,700 off season. Seasonal monthly rate is $3,500.

NO PETS Booked for December 2019, February and March of 2020