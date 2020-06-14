/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM
90 Furnished Apartments for rent in Holmes Beach, FL
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5200 GULF DRIVE
5200 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1057 sqft
Imagine sunsets like this everyday!!! Enjoy Paradise in this furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath with a fabulous gulf view gulf located in the heart of Holmes Beach in the Martinique(South). Near trolley stop, local shopping and restaurants.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4004 6TH AVENUE
4004 6th Avenue, Holmes Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
675 sqft
Highly sought after annual rental in Holmes Beach. 1BR/1BA super close to beach. Furnished. Includes most utilities. Exception is Cable and internet. Power, Water, Sewer, trash all covered in lease cost.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE
6500 Flotilla Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1150 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in West Bay Point and Moorings with sweeping second floor views of the community pool, and a distant view of the bay. This unit is furnished and includes washer/dryer in the front screened patio area.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE
529 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$17,500
4546 sqft
BOATER'S PARADISE! With dramatic water views from every room this spacious move in ready 6 bedroom 5 bath home is located in the highly sought after waterfront community of Key Royale and boasts 4,500 square feet of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Holmes Beach
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2500 GULF DRIVE N
2500 Gulf Drive North, Bradenton Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3080 sqft
Weekly Rental. Sleeps 15. Short Term renting available at this beautifully, furnished, beachfront home with gas heated pool and spa. This beachfront home has 5 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 1/2 baths and 4 car garage pool and spa.
Results within 5 miles of Holmes Beach
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 Tidy island Bvd
37 Tidy Island Boulevard, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2718 sqft
37 Tidy island Bvd Available 07/01/20 Living in Paradise on Tidy Island - Welcome to the unspoiled paradise of Tidy island facing Sarasota Bay and Anna Maria island! Tidy island features 240 acres of preserve, bird sanctuary and wildlife.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cortez
1 Unit Available
12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY
12312 Egret Harbour Way, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
Looking for a Quaint and Tranquil community? Stop right here. This beautiful 3BR/2BA town home located in Harbour Landing is ready for it's new occupant. Located less than 1 mile to the gorgeous Gulf beaches at Anna Maria Island. Huge 3 car garage.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Perico
1 Unit Available
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2072 sqft
Easy to see and show even with social distancing. Check it out.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1449 sqft
OFF-SEASON BAYSIDE VACATION RENTAL close to the beach. Turnkey furnished 2 bed/2 bath unit with king bed in master bedroom and twins in guest. Additional couch and TV viewing area in guest bedroom. Sleeps 6.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD
615 Dream Island Road, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1293 sqft
WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE in Harbour Villa Club on Longboat Key offering one of the island's most gorgeous Bay Views in a tropical paradise resort setting! Spacious and updated turnkey furnished 2nd floor end unit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
710 FOX STREET
710 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1130 sqft
PEACOCK PARADISE! - VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. Lovely turnkey furnished 3-bedroom / 2-bath single family home in the desirable historic "Village" of Longboat Key.
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Perico
1 Unit Available
391 ARUBA CIRCLE
391 Aruba Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1668 sqft
AMAZING FURNISHED PENTHOUSE CONDO IN GATED MARINA WALK IN ONE PARTICULAR HARBOUR! NOW AVAILABLE AS A MONTHLY RENT WITH THE POSSIBILITYOF A LEASE OPTION TO BUY! Outstanding location, great amenities, new marina, Beach Club even a new waterfront
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6800 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Are you looking for a tranquil getaway? This 2 BR/2BA rental is your answer! Located on the hidden gem of Whitney Beach on Longboat Key, this second floor fully furnished condo will melt your stress away.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1449 sqft
Live the life that you have been dreaming about! Walk right out your first floor condo onto the sandy Whitney Beach at Longboat Key.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cortez
1 Unit Available
9604 CORTEZ ROAD W
9604 Cortez Road West, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1218 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled water front condo located at The Waterways! Florida living at it's very best. Bring your boat this rental comes with your own boat slip. Sip your coffee looking at beautiful Palma Sola Bay.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cortez
1 Unit Available
8728 54TH AVENUE W
8728 54th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1561 sqft
Fully furnished 2BR/2BA ground floor condo in Bay Hollow. 3.1 miles from Anna Maria Island beaches. Small, private, peaceful community on canal with views of Tidy Island wildlife refuge.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cortez
1 Unit Available
9422 ANDOVER CIRCLE
9422 Andover Circle, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1242 sqft
Ground level furnished villa with glassed in patio and extra storage on carport. Clubhouse, pool, tennis conveniently located right outside the back door. Community offers numerous activities daily. Public beaches approximately 5 miles away.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6700 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,250
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BAYSIDE MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH. Whitney Beach is one of the best places to stay and play on Longboat Key! Located between the Gulf of Mexico beach and the Sarasota Bay, this is a beach lover's and water sports paradise.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3646 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3646 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2021 sqft
Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath home. There is a den which has been converted to a bedroom that has twin beds, but no closet. Master bedroom has king bed; master bath has separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Perico
1 Unit Available
283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE
283 Saint Lucia Drive, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2206 sqft
WELCOME TO PARADISE!! This home is located in Harbour Isle, a Jimmy Buffett inspired community. Enjoy gorgeous water views and sunsets on Anna Maria Sound.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1004 77TH STREET COURT NW
1004 77th Street Court Northwest, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1502 sqft
Enjoy the 2020 off Season in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath NW Bradenton Pool home situated on a canal waterway. Enjoy your morning coffee while watching the birds frolic and mullet jumping.
Results within 10 miles of Holmes Beach
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Similar Pages
Holmes Beach 1 BedroomsHolmes Beach 2 BedroomsHolmes Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHolmes Beach 3 Bedrooms
Holmes Beach Apartments with BalconyHolmes Beach Apartments with GarageHolmes Beach Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FL