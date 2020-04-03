1601 Primo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

You'll love the space this Oasis floorplan has to offer in the new Mirage community! A spacious 3/3, with a lovely open floor plan greet you as you enter. With a great size kitchen with brand new appliances, and living/dining room as well as a half bath downstairs and patio out back with triple sliders, there's plenty of room for your friends and family here. Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms and a full sized bathroom with the master boasting a gorgeous en-suite with a double vanity as well as a large walk in closet. Plenty of closet space, and your laundry room is in reach of all the bedrooms upstairs.