Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:45 PM

1601 Primo Court

1601 Primo Ct · (386) 527-1220
Location

1601 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL 32117

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1840 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
You'll love the space this Oasis floorplan has to offer in the new Mirage community! A spacious 3/3, with a lovely open floor plan greet you as you enter. With a great size kitchen with brand new appliances, and living/dining room as well as a half bath downstairs and patio out back with triple sliders, there's plenty of room for your friends and family here. Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms and a full sized bathroom with the master boasting a gorgeous en-suite with a double vanity as well as a large walk in closet. Plenty of closet space, and your laundry room is in reach of all the bedrooms upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Primo Court have any available units?
1601 Primo Court has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1601 Primo Court have?
Some of 1601 Primo Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Primo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Primo Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Primo Court pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Primo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Hill.
Does 1601 Primo Court offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Primo Court does offer parking.
Does 1601 Primo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Primo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Primo Court have a pool?
No, 1601 Primo Court does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Primo Court have accessible units?
No, 1601 Primo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Primo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Primo Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Primo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Primo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
