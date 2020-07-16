/
1 bedroom apartments
42 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holly Hill, FL
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1202 Ridgewood Avenue - 122
1202 North Ridgewood Avenue, Holly Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
264 sqft
In the Heart of Holly Hill, LPGA Blvd and Ridgewood, Efficiency Unit in the Mapleleaf condo complex, all utilities included (Power, Water and Gas, Parking, Pool), nice size room, 264 sqft, with a cute kitchenette, 1 bathroom with shower and tub
Results within 1 mile of Holly Hill
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
602 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
935 N Halifax Avenue
935 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
822 sqft
Awesome renovated unit. Stainless appliances. New flooring. Large walk in closet. Let Bayshore WOW you with it's amenities.
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
1 Unit Available
2711 North Halifax Avenue
2711 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
710 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 900; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1100.00; IMRID10700
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1433 N Atlantic Avenue
1433 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
675 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED -READY Ground Floor condo Beach side condo with a heated ocean view pool. Newly upgraded condo. Looking for a new remodeled condo to spend some vacation time in? Your look is over, this condo has everything new in it.
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
1 Unit Available
330 North Peninsula Drive
330 North Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 650; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $700.00; IMRID11732
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
1 Unit Available
313 North Hollywood Avenue
313 North Hollywood Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 800; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $750.00; IMRID16588
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
1 Unit Available
308 North Peninsula Drive
308 North Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 700; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $795.00; IMRID11132
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
1 Unit Available
13 S Peninsula Dr
13 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 700; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $750.00; IMRID10699
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
1 Unit Available
320 North Peninsula Drive
320 North Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
888 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 600; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $650.00; IMRID11161
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
1 Unit Available
236 North Peninsula Drive
236 North Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 700; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $750.00; IMRID10694
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hill
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
835 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 07:51 AM
35 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$858
707 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
145 Units Available
Daytona Gardens
Icon One Daytona
1820 Legends Ln, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
815 sqft
Select Lifestyle, Location and Luxury at one of our two distinctive, apartment collections in the heart of Daytona Beach.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
18 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
797 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
13 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
841 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
15 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
749 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
862 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
4 Units Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
576 sqft
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
13 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
871 sqft
Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
Verified
Last updated March 14 at 08:32 PM
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
516 Phoenix Avenue
516 Phoenix Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
500 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
