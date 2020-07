4750 GASLIGHT AVENUE

Amenities

UPDATED AND VERY NICE CAN BE EITHER EMPTY OR FULLY/ PARTIALLY FURNISHED HOME READY FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM 6 MONTH MIN FOR $1500 OR 12 MONTHS FOR $1100 MONTH 2 BED 2 BATH, LAMINATE AND TILE FLOORS ( NO CARPET) COMFORTABLE FURNITURE, LARGE REAR ROOM (12X20) USED AS DINING ROOM OR FAMILY ROOM. UPDATED KITCHEN AND UPDATED INSIDE BATH, 2ND BATH IN GARAGE. 1 CAR GARAGE , NOTE: REAR SHED IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR TENANT USE, BACK YARD IS PARTIALLY FENCED (SIDES AND REAR BUT NOT ENCLOSED) (WASHER./DRYER INCLUDED AS IS). WALK THRU VIDEO AVAILABLE IN LIEU OF SHOWINGS IN PERSON.

for video. copy and paste. https://youtu.be/l70gxkZToP4