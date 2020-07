Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

This home features 2 bedrooms, one bath, living room, eat in kitchen and a Florida room, stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer. It is tiled throughout. It has a one car garage with plenty of storage, a carport and a one car parking space next to the carport. A/C installed 2013. It features a huge backyard.