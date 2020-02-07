All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 3109 Cable Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
3109 Cable Dr
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

3109 Cable Dr

3109 Cable Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3109 Cable Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Large Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Holiday! Pet Friendly! - Don't miss this updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home!!

*1450 Sqft!!
*Fresh Interior Paint!
*Open Layout
*Two Dining Areas
*Large Living Area
*Brand NEW Fridge in Kitchen
*Large Pantry
*Updated Bathrooms
* Hall Bathroom has a dual sink and lots of counter space!
*Tons of storage space with 3 hall closets
*Walk-in closet in the master bedroom
*Large enclosed porch with Hot Tub (not sure if it works, but tenants can use. Owner will not fix)
*Gigantic FENCED in back yard - one of the biggest in the neighborhood!
*One Car Garage with Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
*House was paid for with cash so NO CHANCE of foreclosure!!

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE5472851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Cable Dr have any available units?
3109 Cable Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3109 Cable Dr have?
Some of 3109 Cable Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Cable Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Cable Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Cable Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3109 Cable Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 3109 Cable Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Cable Dr offers parking.
Does 3109 Cable Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Cable Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Cable Dr have a pool?
No, 3109 Cable Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Cable Dr have accessible units?
No, 3109 Cable Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Cable Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Cable Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3109 Cable Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3109 Cable Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College