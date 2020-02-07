3109 Cable Dr

Amenities

Large Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Holiday! Pet Friendly! - Don't miss this updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home!!



*1450 Sqft!!

*Fresh Interior Paint!

*Open Layout

*Two Dining Areas

*Large Living Area

*Brand NEW Fridge in Kitchen

*Large Pantry

*Updated Bathrooms

* Hall Bathroom has a dual sink and lots of counter space!

*Tons of storage space with 3 hall closets

*Walk-in closet in the master bedroom

*Large enclosed porch with Hot Tub (not sure if it works, but tenants can use. Owner will not fix)

*Gigantic FENCED in back yard - one of the biggest in the neighborhood!

*One Car Garage with Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

*House was paid for with cash so NO CHANCE of foreclosure!!



***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***



When is the home available?



The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.



How much is the security deposit for the home?



It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.

The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.



How do I submit an application for this home?



You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com

Applications are processed in order of receipt.



Is there an application fee?



Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.



Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?



This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.



What are the requirements for the home?



We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.

NO evictions, YES we do check.

No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.

Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.

You must have verifiable income.

You must have good rental history and good credit.

Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.



Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage



