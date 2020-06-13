2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This 3/2/1 Waterfront Oasis comes fully FURNISHED and totally REMODELED from top to bottom. This open floor plan is light and bright with WATERVIEWS from most windows located on a Private Corner Lot with many Palm trees, Motion Lighting & Banana Tree. Newly remodeled Kitchen with soft close cabinets, Beautiful Granite and Backsplash, Breakfast Bar & Stainless-Steel appliances. Newly installed wood--look ceramic tile throughout the home. The Master Bath has spacious Walk-in Shower along with Walk-in closet. The Master Bedroom leads to a newly screened porch with water views. Also, a separate Patio for Barbequing. In addition, there is a fishing dock and seawall. Guaranteed to catch fish or use your kayak or small boat to explore this large lake. Perfect home for entertaining. Sprinkler water comes from the lake. Newer Windows & Exterior Doors & Sliders. New 8 panel Doors & all new Lighting. There are extra cabinets in the garage for storage. Ready to move right in! Close to Forest Hills Golf course, water access, close to shopping and restaurants, 15 minutes to Gulf Beaches, 25 minutes to airport.