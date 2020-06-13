All apartments in Holiday
2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE

2142 Sugarbush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2142 Sugarbush Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Forest Hills East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 3/2/1 Waterfront Oasis comes fully FURNISHED and totally REMODELED from top to bottom. This open floor plan is light and bright with WATERVIEWS from most windows located on a Private Corner Lot with many Palm trees, Motion Lighting & Banana Tree. Newly remodeled Kitchen with soft close cabinets, Beautiful Granite and Backsplash, Breakfast Bar & Stainless-Steel appliances. Newly installed wood--look ceramic tile throughout the home. The Master Bath has spacious Walk-in Shower along with Walk-in closet. The Master Bedroom leads to a newly screened porch with water views. Also, a separate Patio for Barbequing. In addition, there is a fishing dock and seawall. Guaranteed to catch fish or use your kayak or small boat to explore this large lake. Perfect home for entertaining. Sprinkler water comes from the lake. Newer Windows & Exterior Doors & Sliders. New 8 panel Doors & all new Lighting. There are extra cabinets in the garage for storage. Ready to move right in! Close to Forest Hills Golf course, water access, close to shopping and restaurants, 15 minutes to Gulf Beaches, 25 minutes to airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE have any available units?
2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE have?
Some of 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
