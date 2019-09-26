All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
1317 MANDARIN DRIVE
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

1317 MANDARIN DRIVE

1317 Mandarin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

1317 Mandarin Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lakes West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental home located right near your Florida lifestyle amenities!! Adorable 2 bedroom home is fully fenced with a nice sized shed in this spacious backyard!!! Great vinyl enclosed back porch ideal for your relaxation and entertaining.! New Paint through-out, Brand new Dishwasher, Kitchen sink & Light fixture, even the Garage has a fresh coat of paint. Full size Washer and dryer & you will love the BRAND NEW WOOD LAMINATE flooring,. !! I HAVE THE KEY TO YOUR DREAM HOME & THE BEGINNING TO YOUR STORY, don't miss your opportunity to be home. It will go fast! P.S. do you like to fish or just sit and enjoy the gorgeous sunsets on the Gulf of Mexico!! Walk or Bicycle, you are less than 1/2 a mile away from Anclote River Park which offers beach, picnicking, a boat launch and GREAT fishing!! Also, you are only walking distance to Elementary, Middle and High Schools. This 2 bedroom blank canvas is just minutes from some of the world's top rated beaches, the Sponge Docks, TIA/Clearwater/St Pete airport, I75, medical facilities, shopping galore, restaurants, fishing and so much more!! Make sure you take the time to check out this diamond in the rough, you won't be disappointed! What are you waiting for? Call now to set an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE have any available units?
1317 MANDARIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE have?
Some of 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1317 MANDARIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 MANDARIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHoliday 2 Bedroom Apartments
Holiday Apartments with GaragesHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FL
Inverness, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College