1317 MANDARIN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great rental home located right near your Florida lifestyle amenities!! Adorable 2 bedroom home is fully fenced with a nice sized shed in this spacious backyard!!! Great vinyl enclosed back porch ideal for your relaxation and entertaining.! New Paint through-out, Brand new Dishwasher, Kitchen sink & Light fixture, even the Garage has a fresh coat of paint. Full size Washer and dryer & you will love the BRAND NEW WOOD LAMINATE flooring,. !! I HAVE THE KEY TO YOUR DREAM HOME & THE BEGINNING TO YOUR STORY, don't miss your opportunity to be home. It will go fast! P.S. do you like to fish or just sit and enjoy the gorgeous sunsets on the Gulf of Mexico!! Walk or Bicycle, you are less than 1/2 a mile away from Anclote River Park which offers beach, picnicking, a boat launch and GREAT fishing!! Also, you are only walking distance to Elementary, Middle and High Schools. This 2 bedroom blank canvas is just minutes from some of the world's top rated beaches, the Sponge Docks, TIA/Clearwater/St Pete airport, I75, medical facilities, shopping galore, restaurants, fishing and so much more!! Make sure you take the time to check out this diamond in the rough, you won't be disappointed! What are you waiting for? Call now to set an appointment.