1018 Prescott Lane
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:25 PM

1018 Prescott Lane

1018 Prescott Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Prescott Lane, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Prescott Lane have any available units?
1018 Prescott Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 1018 Prescott Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Prescott Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Prescott Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 Prescott Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1018 Prescott Lane offer parking?
No, 1018 Prescott Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1018 Prescott Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Prescott Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Prescott Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1018 Prescott Lane has a pool.
Does 1018 Prescott Lane have accessible units?
No, 1018 Prescott Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Prescott Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 Prescott Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 Prescott Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 Prescott Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
