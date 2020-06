Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath units with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new appliances w/ washer & dryer, no dishwasher, completely new bathrooms, neutral tile in living areas, wood look vinyl or laminate floors in bedrooms, new impact windows will be installed in 4-5 months, new electric panels, outlets & switches, new fence around property with privacy fence between the units, new plumbing hardware, water & lawn care included in the rent. No aggressive breed dogs.