All apartments in Hillsborough County
Find more places like 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsborough County, FL
/
5030 LANSON CREEK LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5030 LANSON CREEK LANE

5030 Lanson Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5030 Lanson Creek Lane, Hillsborough County, FL 33527

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bathroom manufactured home in a country setting on a private road. Large fenced in yard with storage sheds, pavered patio, fire pit, and a covered patio. Home features split floor plan with a great room and a fireplace, large eat-in kitchen, and inside utility. Washer and dryer are included. Conveniently located to major interstates for commuting to Tampa or Orlando. Also, close to Brandon for shopping and restaurants. This is country living in the middle of it all! Schedule your showing today. Pets allowed with landlord's approval. No livestock. Interior measurements are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE have any available units?
5030 LANSON CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE have?
Some of 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5030 LANSON CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE is pet friendly.
Does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE offer parking?
No, 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE have a pool?
No, 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Hillsborough County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLRuskin, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLBloomingdale, FLMango, FLGibsonton, FL
Sun City Center, FLLutz, FLLake Magdalene, FLPebble Creek, FLApollo Beach, FLProgress Village, FLWimauma, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa