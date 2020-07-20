5029 Bordeaux Village Place Unit 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pool View - Next to USF - Ground Floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath for Lease - Welcome to our fantastic ground floor pool view condo for lease. The community is located next to USF on 50th Street and the Bullrunner stops in front of the community. The interior features new flooring throughout, new paint, newer appliances, outside storage unit, and wonderful pool views. Rent includes water, trash, sewer, washer/dryer, and an assigned parking space.



To apply for the property go to www.powellrealty.com or apply in person to office in Brandon. The property address is 5029 Bordeaux Village Pl #102, Tampa, FL 33617.



(RLNE4875386)