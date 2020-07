Amenities

air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming Country home located on Beautiful 1.16 acres in Lithia. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath this Charmer is well maintained, Central Heat/Air, Lots of Open space, large Family room, large living room, huge Dining Room and Kitchen large enough for any cook! Cabinets Galore! You will need your own Refrigerator. 2 extra Bonus or office spaces too. Enjoy the quiet country life under the oaks. Shed is adequate. Minimum of 2 year lease. Sorry no pets.