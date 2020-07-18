All apartments in Hillsborough County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:07 AM

20107 SHADY HILL LANE

20107 Shady Hill Lane · (813) 972-3430
Location

20107 Shady Hill Lane, Hillsborough County, FL 33647
West Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3465 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
STUNNING AND EXPANSIVE 3465sf executive Mediterranean style home in the beautiful community of Grand Hampton! Are you working from home or just looking for SPACE for your family? There are countless options with this functional & flexible floor plan of 5 bedrooms + upstairs bonus room, 3 1/2 baths and 3 car garage. Enjoy PRIVACY EVERYWHERE you look from the brick-paver front lanai, to the roomy, screened in patio & backyard with no rear neighbor - this truly is a peaceful sanctuary! Soaring ceilings, large living areas & split floor plan layout with spaces that seamlessly intertwine create room for the entire family. The sizeable Master Suite features a private entry to the patio, separate walk in closets, and beautiful master bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. You’ll love the conveniently attached additional room perfect for a bedroom, office, nursery or home gym. Entertaining is a breeze in this kitchen offering a large walk-in pantry, extensive cabinet & countertop space, central island and breakfast bar overlooking the kitchen nook. Two additional generous bedrooms with adjoining bath along with a large family room and open formals complete the downstairs space. The upstairs has a HUGE bonus room with kitchenette, adjoining bedroom and full bath making the perfect space for a teen or guest retreat. Enjoy the lifestyle Grand Hampton provides with secure 24 hr. manned-gated entry, resort-style community clubhouse with pools, tennis & basketball courts, playground & gym - all minutes away from shopping, hospitals, schools and highway access! Basic internet and cable included with HOA dues - all appliances stay! This home is ready for you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20107 SHADY HILL LANE have any available units?
20107 SHADY HILL LANE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20107 SHADY HILL LANE have?
Some of 20107 SHADY HILL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20107 SHADY HILL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
20107 SHADY HILL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20107 SHADY HILL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 20107 SHADY HILL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 20107 SHADY HILL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 20107 SHADY HILL LANE offers parking.
Does 20107 SHADY HILL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20107 SHADY HILL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20107 SHADY HILL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 20107 SHADY HILL LANE has a pool.
Does 20107 SHADY HILL LANE have accessible units?
No, 20107 SHADY HILL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 20107 SHADY HILL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20107 SHADY HILL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20107 SHADY HILL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20107 SHADY HILL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
