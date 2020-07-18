20107 SHADY HILL LANE

Amenities

STUNNING AND EXPANSIVE 3465sf executive Mediterranean style home in the beautiful community of Grand Hampton! Are you working from home or just looking for SPACE for your family? There are countless options with this functional & flexible floor plan of 5 bedrooms + upstairs bonus room, 3 1/2 baths and 3 car garage. Enjoy PRIVACY EVERYWHERE you look from the brick-paver front lanai, to the roomy, screened in patio & backyard with no rear neighbor - this truly is a peaceful sanctuary! Soaring ceilings, large living areas & split floor plan layout with spaces that seamlessly intertwine create room for the entire family. The sizeable Master Suite features a private entry to the patio, separate walk in closets, and beautiful master bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. You’ll love the conveniently attached additional room perfect for a bedroom, office, nursery or home gym. Entertaining is a breeze in this kitchen offering a large walk-in pantry, extensive cabinet & countertop space, central island and breakfast bar overlooking the kitchen nook. Two additional generous bedrooms with adjoining bath along with a large family room and open formals complete the downstairs space. The upstairs has a HUGE bonus room with kitchenette, adjoining bedroom and full bath making the perfect space for a teen or guest retreat. Enjoy the lifestyle Grand Hampton provides with secure 24 hr. manned-gated entry, resort-style community clubhouse with pools, tennis & basketball courts, playground & gym - all minutes away from shopping, hospitals, schools and highway access! Basic internet and cable included with HOA dues - all appliances stay! This home is ready for you!!