18110 ROYAL FOREST DRIVE

NO PETS!!! Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage + Upstairs Bonus Room Pool Home is sure to please! Southern Crafted built Siesta Key located in the gated community of Kingshyre! Situated on a gorgeous lot wooded conservation that is very private! Bright and open floor plan features formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors! Huge eat-in kitchen features all new Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops with center island. Spacious family room with tile and built in wall unit, with sliding pocket glass doors to screened lanai, custom pool and spa, as well as connections for out door kitchen! The large master suite also has pocket sliding glass doors and open out to the pool area and features two walk in closets! Master bath features his and her vanities with granite tops, walk in shower with glass block and separate garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are all downstairs, and are large, bright, and plenty of closet space. The large bonus room is located upstairs. Kingshyre is a highly desired, gated community very near excellent elementary & middle schools, sports fields, New Tampa Public Library, and more. Easy access to USF, VA and Florida Hospitals, Moffitt, Shops at Wiregrass, and all the amenities of New Tampa. Pool maintenance included. NO PETS!!!