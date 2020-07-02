All apartments in Hillsborough County
Find more places like 14317 Parkside Ridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsborough County, FL
/
14317 Parkside Ridge Way
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

14317 Parkside Ridge Way

14317 Parkside Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14317 Parkside Ridge Way, Hillsborough County, FL 33547

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This meticulous MOVE-IN ready home is located in the beautiful community of Fishhawk Ranch. The stunning landscaped yard and pavered driveway will lead you in the fully upgraded two story home that features almost 2,500 sq ft of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a large office/bonus room. The stunning gourmet kitchen entails high-end stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with ample counter space for entertaining. The Dining/Living Room combo has ceramic tiles throughout and the Master Bedroom with his & hers granite top vanities, large free standing shower & walk-in closet. The large sliding glass doors provide ample natural light that will lead you out to your fully screened patio and lush backyard. The 2nd floor features the additional bedrooms with 2 rooms sharing a jack and jill bathroom w/dual sinks. The community offers low HOA dues and the CDD is already included in the taxes. Fishhawk is conveniently located close to all major highways, top rated schools, a beautiful park steps away and close to restaurants, plus much more!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA PROP.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14317 Parkside Ridge Way have any available units?
14317 Parkside Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 14317 Parkside Ridge Way have?
Some of 14317 Parkside Ridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14317 Parkside Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
14317 Parkside Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14317 Parkside Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14317 Parkside Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 14317 Parkside Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 14317 Parkside Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 14317 Parkside Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14317 Parkside Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14317 Parkside Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 14317 Parkside Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 14317 Parkside Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 14317 Parkside Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14317 Parkside Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14317 Parkside Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14317 Parkside Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14317 Parkside Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637
916 S Oregon
916 South Oregon Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Hillsborough County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLRuskin, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLBloomingdale, FLMango, FLGibsonton, FL
Sun City Center, FLLutz, FLLake Magdalene, FLPebble Creek, FLApollo Beach, FLProgress Village, FLWimauma, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa