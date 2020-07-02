14317 Parkside Ridge Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This meticulous MOVE-IN ready home is located in the beautiful community of Fishhawk Ranch. The stunning landscaped yard and pavered driveway will lead you in the fully upgraded two story home that features almost 2,500 sq ft of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a large office/bonus room. The stunning gourmet kitchen entails high-end stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with ample counter space for entertaining. The Dining/Living Room combo has ceramic tiles throughout and the Master Bedroom with his & hers granite top vanities, large free standing shower & walk-in closet. The large sliding glass doors provide ample natural light that will lead you out to your fully screened patio and lush backyard. The 2nd floor features the additional bedrooms with 2 rooms sharing a jack and jill bathroom w/dual sinks. The community offers low HOA dues and the CDD is already included in the taxes. Fishhawk is conveniently located close to all major highways, top rated schools, a beautiful park steps away and close to restaurants, plus much more!



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA PROP.



