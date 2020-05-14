1150 Hillsboro Mile

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool lobby

STOP!!! Look no further, the search is over. Ask yourself this question, where am I going to find a Penthouse unit with breathtaking views of the ocean, fully furnished and equipped with only the finest quality furnishings, incredibly maintained, private beach access, intracoastal front pool, a fully renovated lobby in a secured building, and only 1 mile to Deerfield Beach pier and boardwalk, restaurants, and pubs for only $2400 a month? I'll give you the answer, NOWHERE! This penthouse unit has an open and spacious living area, snack bar with bar stools, open balcony with direct ocean views, large bedroom and walk-in closet. Don't miss this opportunity due to procrastination, call me today for a showing and let's make a deal.