10704 NW 88th Ave

Modern Luxury Townhome for rent in Hialeah Gardens. You won’t find anything like this in the area. Tastefully remodeled with nothing but high end appliances and fixtures like zebra curtains, quartz countertop and wood cabinets, porcelain 24x24 floors, glass staircase, dimmable recess lighting, outdoor kitchen and sink, tiled backyard with aluminum roofing and fans, tv’s ready to be mounted on walls with hidden hdmi cables, decorative accent walls throughout the unit, blackout blinds in rooms, glass shower doors, custom closets, custom cabinetry in bathrooms, high efficiency a/c unit with smart control, high efficiency stainless steel washer and dryer, dual climate control wine cooler and more.