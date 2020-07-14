All apartments in Hialeah Gardens
10704 NW 88th Ave
10704 NW 88th Ave

10704 Northwest 88th Avenue · (954) 757-2424
Location

10704 Northwest 88th Avenue, Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018
Hialeah Gardens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10704 · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
Modern Luxury Townhome for rent in Hialeah Gardens. You won’t find anything like this in the area. Tastefully remodeled with nothing but high end appliances and fixtures like zebra curtains, quartz countertop and wood cabinets, porcelain 24x24 floors, glass staircase, dimmable recess lighting, outdoor kitchen and sink, tiled backyard with aluminum roofing and fans, tv’s ready to be mounted on walls with hidden hdmi cables, decorative accent walls throughout the unit, blackout blinds in rooms, glass shower doors, custom closets, custom cabinetry in bathrooms, high efficiency a/c unit with smart control, high efficiency stainless steel washer and dryer, dual climate control wine cooler and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10704 NW 88th Ave have any available units?
10704 NW 88th Ave has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10704 NW 88th Ave have?
Some of 10704 NW 88th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10704 NW 88th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10704 NW 88th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10704 NW 88th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10704 NW 88th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah Gardens.
Does 10704 NW 88th Ave offer parking?
No, 10704 NW 88th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10704 NW 88th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10704 NW 88th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10704 NW 88th Ave have a pool?
No, 10704 NW 88th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10704 NW 88th Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 10704 NW 88th Ave has accessible units.
Does 10704 NW 88th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10704 NW 88th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10704 NW 88th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10704 NW 88th Ave has units with air conditioning.
