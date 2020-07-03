10000 NW 80th Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

First floor apartment, spacious 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom with a new washer and dryer inside de unit, new appliances, centrally located close to A+ schools and mayor highways. In a gated community with a 24 hours security.



Tenant will have 1 assigned parking space.

For additional parking spaces the tenant will have to through the following procedure: Every third Tuesday of each month tenant will go by the association office, take a number and return the following Thursday to pay $40 if they were in the first 120 applicants. This same process must be done every month.