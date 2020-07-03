All apartments in Hialeah Gardens
Hialeah Gardens, FL
10000 NW 80th Ct
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

10000 NW 80th Ct

10000 Northwest 80th Court · (832) 506-1312
Hialeah Gardens
Location

10000 Northwest 80th Court, Hialeah Gardens, FL 33016
Hialeah Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2103 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
First floor apartment, spacious 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom with a new washer and dryer inside de unit, new appliances, centrally located close to A+ schools and mayor highways. In a gated community with a 24 hours security.

Tenant will have 1 assigned parking space.
For additional parking spaces the tenant will have to through the following procedure: Every third Tuesday of each month tenant will go by the association office, take a number and return the following Thursday to pay $40 if they were in the first 120 applicants. This same process must be done every month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 NW 80th Ct have any available units?
10000 NW 80th Ct has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10000 NW 80th Ct have?
Some of 10000 NW 80th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 NW 80th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10000 NW 80th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 NW 80th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10000 NW 80th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah Gardens.
Does 10000 NW 80th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10000 NW 80th Ct offers parking.
Does 10000 NW 80th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10000 NW 80th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 NW 80th Ct have a pool?
No, 10000 NW 80th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10000 NW 80th Ct have accessible units?
No, 10000 NW 80th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 NW 80th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10000 NW 80th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10000 NW 80th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10000 NW 80th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
